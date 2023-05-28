Young scores 23, Gray adds 19 points and 10 assists; Aces beat Lynx 94-73

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Jackie Young scored 23 points, including four 3-pointers, Chelsea Gray added 19 points and 10 assists and the Las Vegas Aces beat the Minnesota Lynx 94-73. The Aces tied the franchise record for consecutive wins to open a season with four. The organization, which started as the Utah Starzz (1999-2005) before moving to San Antonio (2006-17) and finally relocating to Las Vegas in 2018, also won first four games of the 2011 season. Minnesota has lost its first four games in each of the last three seasons. A’ja Wilson scored 21 points for the Aces. Napheesa Collier had 21 points and 10 rebounds for Minnesota and Diamond Miller, picked No. 2 overall in the 2023 WNBA draft, scored a season-high 14 points.

