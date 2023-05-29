2 years after French Open title, 1 year after 1st-round loss, COVID, Krejcikova aims to forget

PARIS (AP) — Barbora Krejcikova is trying not to think too much about her past two trips to the French Open as she prepares to play her first-round match Tuesday in Paris. Two years ago, she arrived relatively unknown and relatively unaccomplished and left with championships in both singles and doubles, something no woman had done at Roland Garros in more than 20 years. Last year, Krejcikova came in after three months off because of an elbow injury and her title defense in singles ended with a first-round loss, only the third ever by the previous year’s champion in more than a half-century of the Open era.

