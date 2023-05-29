As May ends, even some weaker teams have reasons for hope in baseball’s playoff chase

As Memorial Day arrives, some of the weaker teams in baseball are still very much within striking distance in the postseason race. In fact, FanGraphs only lists five teams in the major leagues with less than a 5% chance of reaching the postseason. Those are the Royals, Athletics, Nationals, Reds and Rockies. And even Cincinnati is only four games out of first in the NL Central. On May 29 last year, there were 11 teams with less than a 5% chance of a playoff berth.

