Bobrovsky’s end-of-season haircut can wait, with Panthers headed to Stanley Cup Final

By TIM REYNOLDS
AP Sports Writer

SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — Sergei Bobrovsky needs a haircut. The goaltender for the Florida Panthers uses a thin headband to hold some of his hair back these days. Long hair usually isn’t a problem for Bobrovsky at this time of year: When a season ends, he gets most of it shaved off and keeps the cut super-short until the next season begins. This season is still going. As such, the hair is still growing. And a trip to the Stanley Cup Final awaits him.

