Frankfurt signs highly rated Swedish teenager Hugo Larsson from Malmö

FRANKFURT, Germany (AP) — Eintracht Frankfurt has signed highly rated Swedish teenager Hugo Larsson from Malmö on a five-year contract. The 18-year-old Larsson can play in central or defensive midfield and will wear the No. 16 jersey for the club. Frankfurt sporting director Markus Krösche says “Larsson is a young and already established midfielder with enormous potential, and who will strengthen our squad.” Larsson has already made 37 Swedish league appearances for Malmö, as well as appearing in 13 European games for the team. Malmö did not disclose the transfer fee but said it’s a record sum for a Swedish club. That would put it above the reported 9 million euros that Borussia Dortmund paid AIK for Alexander Isak in 2017.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.