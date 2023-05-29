New mom Elina Svitolina beats seeded player at French Open in 1st Slam match in 16 months

PARIS (AP) — New mother Elina Svitolina won her first Grand Slam match in nearly 1 1/2 years by eliminating 2022 semifinalist Martina Trevisan 6-2, 6-2. Svitolina and her husband, French tennis player Gael Monfils, welcomed their daughter, Skaï, in October. Svitolina had not played at a major tournament since the 2022 Australian Open. She is now ranked 192nd and only been back on tour since April. Away from the courts, her home country of Ukraine was invaded by Russia last year, and the war continues. Svitolina used to be ranked as high as No. 3 and reached two Grand Slam semifinals.

