Penske: IndyCar sure to investigate wheel that flew over stands from Indy 500 wreck

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — IndyCar owner Roger Penske says he is sure series officials will investigate what led to a wheel coming loose during a crash in the Indianapolis 500. The wheel from Kyle Kirkwood’s damaged car ended up sailing over the catch fence and grandstands before landing on a parked automobile. Nobody was hurt. The wheels are supposed to have tethers that keep them attached in the event of a crash, but it appeared that the tether came loose or was ripped apart. Penske said “we were very fortunate we didn’t have a bad accident.” Kirkwood and fellow driver Felix Rosenqvist were uninjured in the crash.

