Spalletti confirms he’s leaving Serie A champion Napoli and taking year off

NAPLES, Italy (AP) — Luciano Spalletti has confirmed he is leaving Serie A champion Napoli and will not coach next season. Spalletti says he “needs to take a year off” because he’s “tired” and wants to spend time with his daughter. The 64-year-old Spalletti coached Napoli to its first Serie A title since the days when Diego Maradona played for the club. They sealed the title with five rounds to spare. Spalletti still has one more match against Sampdoria on Sunday after which the team will be presented with the Serie A trophy. Its the third league title in club history after Maradona led Napoli to the 1987 and 1990 titles.

