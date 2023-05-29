Swedish government calls emergency meeting of soccer federation after crowd disorder

STOCKHOLM, Sweden (AP) — The Swedish government has called an emergency meeting of the country’s soccer federation after crowd disorder at a match between Stockholm rivals AIK and Djurgårdens that caused a one-hour delay. Flares were thrown from the crowd on two occasions during Sunday’s game at the Tele2 Arena and television footage showed police officers with dogs running onto the field to protect the players before being confronted by masked fans in the AIK section behind one of the goals. Police opened an investigation and Swedish minister of justice Gunnar Strommer has contacted the Swedish Football Association to request a meeting in an effort to prevent a repeat of the crowd trouble.

