Who can stop Man City? Challengers need big offseason to set up Premier League title shot

The biggest question now the Premier League season is over is who can stop Manchester City. Pep Guardiola’s team proved too strong again in winning the title for a fifth time in six years to establish one of the most dominant periods in the history of English soccer. Arsenal, Manchester United, Newcastle, Liverpool and Chelsea are the five teams have appear best-placed to bring down City next season. All will need to strengthen their squads when the transfer market reopens next month. United needs a striker, Liverpool needs a new midfield and Arsenal needs better strength in depth throughout the squad. Saudi-controlled Newcastle might be here to stay under the wealthiest owners in soccer.

