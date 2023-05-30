Skip to Content
AP National Sports

Bayern Munich brings back Rummenigge to supervisory board

KTVZ
By
Published 9:29 AM

MUNICH (AP) — Former chief executive Karl-Heinz Rummenigge is returning to Bayern Munich as a member of the club’s supervisory board. Bayern says the 67-year-old Rummenigge is returning to ensure its continued success. Rummenigge is a former player and long-time employee of the club before he made way for incoming CEO Oliver Kahn in December 2021. He is returning to a club without a sporting director following Bayern’s dismissal of Hasan Salihamidžić along with Kahn on Saturday.

Article Topic Follows: AP National Sports

Jump to comments ↓

Associated Press

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content