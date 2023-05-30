Panel of historians starts 3-year review of 1972 Munich Olympics attack

BERLIN (AP) — The German government says a panel of historians set up to review the 1972 attack on the Munich Olympics is starting its three-year mission to examine what happened before, during and after the events of five decades ago. In April, Germany’s Interior Ministry named the eight-member international commission of experts, most based in Israel or Germany. That was part of an agreement last year with relatives of the 11 Israeli team members who were killed by Palestinian militants. The panel’s first meeting took place at the Interior Ministry on Tuesday. Germany’s top security official has pledged that “the events surrounding this terrible attack will finally be examined thoroughly and transparently.”

