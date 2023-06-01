Bregman, Abreu and Tucker help Astros past Angels 5-2 as Blanco get first MLB win

HOUSTON (AP) — Alex Bregman and José Abreu had two RBIs each and Kyle Tucker added three hits to lead the Houston Astros to a 5-2 win over the Angels in a game during which where Los Angeles manager Phil Nevin was ejected. The victory was the 2,126th of manager Dusty Baker’s career and moved him past Joe McCarthy into sole possession of eighth place on the all-time wins list. Taylor Ward was called out on a low strike that brought Nevin out of the dugout and face to face with home plate umpire Stu Scheurwater in the sixth inning. He was quickly ejected. Houston’s Ronel Blanco got the win in his first major league start.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.