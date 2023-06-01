Bregman, Abreu and Tucker help Astros past Angels 5-2 as Blanco get first MLB win
By KRISTIE RIEKEN
AP Sports Writer
HOUSTON (AP) — Alex Bregman and José Abreu had two RBIs each and Kyle Tucker added three hits to lead the Houston Astros to a 5-2 win over the Angels in a game during which where Los Angeles manager Phil Nevin was ejected. The victory was the 2,126th of manager Dusty Baker’s career and moved him past Joe McCarthy into sole possession of eighth place on the all-time wins list. Taylor Ward was called out on a low strike that brought Nevin out of the dugout and face to face with home plate umpire Stu Scheurwater in the sixth inning. He was quickly ejected. Houston’s Ronel Blanco got the win in his first major league start.