Buffalo Bills sign Brandon Shell to add veteran offensive line depth

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — The Buffalo Bills have added veteran depth to their offensive line by signing Brandon Shell to a one-year contract. The 29-year-old Shell has seven years of NFL experience. He started 11 games for Miami last season after being promoted off the Dolphins’ practice squad. He spent his first four seasons with the New York Jets and spent two years with the Seattle Seahawks. His great-uncle is Pro Football Hall of Fame offensive lineman Art Shell. The Bills opened a roster spot for Shell by releasing defensive tackle Brandin Bryant. The Bills also shuffled their receiver depth by signing Marcell Bateman and releasing Braydon Johnson.

