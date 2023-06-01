Canha, Scherzer lead Mets over Phillies 4-2 for 3-game sweep

NEW YORK (AP) — Mark Canha hit a go-ahead, two-run homer, Max Scherzer settled down from a shaky first inning to win his third straight decision and the New York Mets completed a three-game sweep of the defending NL champion Philadelphia Phillies with a 4-2 victory. New York trailed 2-0 before Jeff McNeil hit an RBI single in the third and Canha homered in the fourth against former Met Taijuan Walker. Canha is 6 for 10 with four homers and 11 RBIs in his last three games against the Phillies dating to last season.

