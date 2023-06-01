Golden Knights out to fulfill owner’s quest to win Stanley Cup in 6th year

LAS VEGAS (AP) — The Vegas Golden Knights will play the Florida Panthers in the Stanley Cup Final beginning Saturday. This is Vegas’ second Cup Final appearance in its six seasons as an NHL franchise. Its other trip occurred in 2018. The Golden Knights have six players left over from the first team to advance that far. They have helped the Knights reach at least the NHL semifinals four times in the past six years. Their remaining team goal is capturing the Cup.

