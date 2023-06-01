NCAA champ Rose Zhang makes impressive LPGA Tour debut in Mizuho Americas Open near NYC

JERSEY CITY, N.J. (AP) — Two-time NCAA individual champion Rose Zhang made an impressive debut on the LPGA Tour in the Mizuho Americas Open in the shadow of New York City. The 20-year-old from Stanford who has dominated women’s amateur golf for more than two years shot a 2-under 70 on the Liberty National Golf Club. Zhang, whose 12 wins at Stanford were more than even Tiger Woods, announced she was turning pro last week. She is five shots off the lead held by Lauren Hartlage, who had a career-best 65. Aditi Ashok of India was second at 67.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.