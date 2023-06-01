Riley avoids big numbers for 67 on tough day at Memorial

DUBLIN, Ohio (AP) — Davis Riley had a 67 and is atop the leaderboard after one round at the Memorial for the second straight year. And that’s where the similarities end. Muirfield Village was hot, dry and a beast. The average score was the highest for an opening round at the Memorial since 2000. Rory McIlroy made triple bogey on the last hole for a 72. It could have been worse. Chad Ramey hit four balls into the water on No. 9 and made a 13, the highest score on any hole in Muirfield Village history. Jordan Spieth was among those two shot backs.

