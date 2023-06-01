Sandercock, Mudge lead Florida State past Oklahoma State 8-0 in Women’s College World Series
By CLIFF BRUNT
AP Sports Writer
OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Kathryn Sandercock threw five scoreless innings, Kaley Mudge hit a three-run homer and Florida State defeated Oklahoma State 8-0 in six innings in the Women’s College World Series opener for both teams. A game that started late because of lightning was delayed another two hours in the third inning for lightning and rain. It was reminiscent of the previous World Series game between the teams in 2021 that ended at 2:20 a.m. local time because a rain delay pushed back the start time.