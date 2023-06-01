Stuttgart beats Hamburg 3-0 in 1st leg of Bundesliga playoff

STUTTGART, Germany (AP) — Hamburger SV’s five-year wait to rejoin the Bundesliga looks set to continue. Serhou Guirassy helped to put Stuttgart in a commanding position to keep its place in Germany’s top division with a 3-0 win over Hamburg on Thursday in the first leg of their playoff. Guirassy grabbed Stuttgart’s third goal early in the second half. Hamburg’s task was further complicated in the 69th minute when substitute Anssi Suhonen was sent off for a studs-up lunge at Josha Vagnoman’s thigh. The win puts Stuttgart on course to stay in the first division before the second leg in Hamburg on Monday. Hamburg finished third in the second division.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.