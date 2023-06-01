Thomas sets franchise high with 16 assists, Sun beat Lynx 89-84

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Natisha Hiedeman scored 19 points, Alyssa Thomas had 16 points, nine rebounds and a franchise-high 16 assists and the Connecticut Sun beat the Minnesota Lynx 89-84. Thomas passed Lindsay Whalen’s single-game mark of 13 for the team record before finishing two shy of Courtney Vandersloot’s WNBA record of 18. Thomas had seven assists in the first quarter and she reached 10 with 3:24 left before halftime to set a franchise record for the most assists in a half, passing Renee Montgomery’s nine in 2010. The Lynx had a chance to take the lead with 1:31 left but Dorka Juhasz missed two free throws. Thomas grabbed an offensive rebound at the other end before making a hook shot to make it 85-82 with 57.7 left.

