Skip to Content
AP National Sports

Twins pull Buxton, Correa, Kepler from game right after bringing Polanco back from IL

KTVZ
By
Published 4:11 PM

By DAVE CAMPBELL
AP Sports Writer

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The Minnesota Twins reinstated second baseman Jorge Polanco from the 10-day injured list. That brought their regular lineup nearly back to full strength. That lasted all of four innings when designated hitter Byron Buxton was hit by a pitch in the ribs. Shortstop Carlos Correa later suffered an aggravation of the plantar fasciitis in his left foot. Right fielder Max Kepler was also pulled with a migraine headache. Polanco missed 11 games with a strained left hamstring. He missed the first 19 games while recovering from inflammation in his left knee.

Article Topic Follows: AP National Sports

Jump to comments ↓

Associated Press

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content