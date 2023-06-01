Twins top Guardians 7-6 as Lewis hits tying HR in 8th, Castro wins it with SF in 9th
By DAVE CAMPBELL
AP Sports Writer
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Royce Lewis hit the game-tying two-run homer in the eighth inning and Willi Castro had the game-ending sacrifice fly with the bases loaded in the ninth to lift the Minnesota Twins to a 7-6 comeback victory over the Cleveland Guardians. Castro was one of three Twins reserves to enter mid-game after Byron Buxton, Carlos Correa and Max Kepler were all pulled for health reasons. Gabriel Arias and Will Brennan each had two hits as Cleveland’s lagging lineup showed more life on the heels of a 12-8 win at Baltimore the day before.