5 of the most memorable Manchester derbies as City, United head into FA Cup final

LONDON (AP) — Manchester City and Manchester United meet in the FA Cup final on Saturday. It’s the latest chapter of an intense local rivalry that has included some memorable games. The most famous came in 1974 when former United striker Denis Law scored with a back-heel to earn City a 1-0 win on a day United was relegated from England’s top division. There were two standout derbies in 2011 and both were won by City when United lost 1-0 in the FA Cup semifinals and 6-1 at home in the Premier League. United’s 4-3 league win in 2009 might be the best Manchester derby in terms of excitement while the 1-1 draw at Old Trafford in 2001 was famous for Roy Keane’s brutal challenge on Alf-Inge Haaland.

