Alonso riding wave of enthusiasm for long-denied win ‘No. 33’ at Spanish GP

MONTMELO, Spain (AP) — Fernando Alonso is riding a wave of enthusiasm that this Spanish Grand Prix can finally end his decade-long wait for a Formula One victory. The 41-year-old Spaniard won his 32nd and last race at the track near Barcelona back in 2013. But new team Aston Martin has given him his best car in years. After a second-place finish at Monaco, his fans in Spain are eager for more. Alonso was greeted by several hundred fans chanting “33! 33! 33!” in reference to a long-denied 33rd race victory on arrival to the track. “My fans are pushing this forward on their own and you can only embrace it,” Alonso says. Alonso was right behind points leader Max Verstappen in practice on Friday.

