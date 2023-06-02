Casemiro’s winning mentality crucial to Man United’s hopes in FA Cup final
By STEVE DOUGLAS
AP Sports Writer
LONDON (AP) — A few concerns were raised when Casemiro completed his move to Manchester United in August. Some questioned if he still had enough motivation after nine years at Real Madrid and others doubted if a 30-year-old defensive midfielder really was worth $60 million. Casemiro has answered those questions emphatically. Take away Erling Haaland and the signing to have the biggest impact in English soccer this season is Casemiro. United manager Erik ten Hag says the Brazil midfielder just “keeps surprising you.” Casemiro is the one player Ten Hag would want to have available for the FA Cup final against Manchester City on Saturday because the difference with and without him is so big.