Jessica Pegula, American seeded No. 3, loses at French Open to Elise Mertens

PARIS (AP) — Third-seeded Jessica Pegula lost to Elise Mertens 6-1, 6-3 in the third round of the French Open. Her exit is far earlier than Pegula has gotten used to at Grand Slam tournaments lately. She had made the quarterfinals at four of the most recent five majors. That includes a year ago at Roland Garros. Mertens is a 27-year-old Belgian who is seeded 28th. Her best Slam result was reaching the semifinals at the 2018 Australian Open. Another woman from the United States joined Pegula on the way out. Peyton Stearns was eliminated by No. 9 Daria Kasatkina of Russia 6-0, 6-1.

