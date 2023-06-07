Skip to Content
Slater drives in runs in 7th and 8th, helps Giants rally to 5-4 win over Rockies

DENVER (AP) — Austin Slater had a pinch-hit RBI single in a three-run seventh inning and drove in another run in the eighth as the San Francisco Giants rallied to beat the Colorado Rockies 5-4 on Wednesday night after being held hitless into the sixth inning. Taylor Rogers (2-2) picked up the win with a scoreless inning of relief, and Camilo Doval got three outs for his 15th save. Nolan Jones hit a solo homer for the Rockies, who build a four-run lead through six innings and yet still lost their 10th straight to the Giants.

