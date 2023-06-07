Trout, Moniak use bats and gloves to power Angels past Cubs, 6-2

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Mike Trout homered, Mickey Moniak had a three-run double and Luis Rengifo hit a tying homer and a tiebreaking RBI single in the Los Angeles Angels’ 6-2 victory over the Chicago Cubs. Trout and Moniak also made stellar defensive plays for the Angels, who are on their first three-game winning streak in two weeks. Hard-throwing reliever Ben Joyce earned his first major league victory for the Angels. Trey Mancini hit an RBI double and scored on Miguel Amaya’s single for the Cubs, who have lost three straight and nine of 13.

