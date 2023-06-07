Wiemer has 2 HRs, 5 RBIs as Brewers roll to 10-2 victory over Orioles

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Joey Wiemer homered twice, Willy Adames also went deep in his return from the concussion list and Corbin Burnes pitched eight shutout innings in the Milwaukee Brewers’ 10-2 blowout of the Baltimore Orioles. Wiemer went 4 for 4 with a pair of two-run shots, a double and a career-high five RBIs and has an eight-game hitting streak. Adames put the Brewers ahead for good by homering in the first inning in his first game since getting hit in the head by a foul ball on May 26. Burnes struck out nine and allowed only two hits and no walks.

