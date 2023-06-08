Adell homers in return to majors as Angels beat Cubs 3-1 to complete series sweep
By JOE REEDY
AP Sports Writer
ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Jo Adell homered in his first game back in the majors, Reid Detmers finally posted his first victory of the season and the Los Angeles Angels defeated the Chicago Cubs 3-1 to complete their third series sweep of the season. It’s the first time the Angels, who have won four straight, have swept the Cubs in a three-game series. Trey Mancini had an RBI double for Chicago, swept for the fourth time this year. The Cubs have dropped four in a row and 10 of 14.