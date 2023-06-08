Berríos earns victory as Blue Jays beat Astros 3-2

TORONTO (AP) — Brandon Belt had a tiebreaking RBI single, José Berríos pitched six innings to win his third straight decision and the Toronto Blue Jays beat the Houston Astros 3-2. Alejandro Kirk added an RBI double and Vladimir Guerreor Jr. reached base twice as the Blue Jays took three of four from the Astros and won the season series 4-3. Astros slugger Yordan Alvarez left after one at-bat because of a sore right oblique. Alvarez grounded out to first base in the first and was replaced at DH by Corey Julks when his turn came up again in the third.

