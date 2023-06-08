Blue Jays’ Anthony Bass says he doesn’t think his anti-LGBTQ+ post was hateful

TORONTO (AP) — Toronto Blue Jays pitcher Anthony Bass said Thursday he doesn’t believe an anti-LGBTQ+ social media post he shared last month was hateful. The right-handed reliever also said he is “working hard” to educate himself, including meeting with the executive director of activist group Pride Toronto. Bass is scheduled to catch the ceremonial first pitch from a Toronto LGBTQ+ activist before Friday’s game against Minnesota as the Blue Jays begin their fourth annual Pride Weekend celebration. Bass says he apologized for his post because other people saw it as hateful. He says he stands by his personal beliefs but won’t post them on social media.

