Haaland looks set to replace Messi and Ronaldo as soccer’s next global superstar

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — With Lionel Messi heading for Inter Miami and Cristiano Ronaldo already in Saudi Arabia it’s time for soccer’s next global superstar to step forward. Erling Haaland’s record-breaking first season at Manchester City has seen the striker establish himself as arguably the most lethal goal-scorer in the sport. He is also on the brink of firing Pep Guardiola’s City to its first Champions League title against Inter Milan in Saturday’s final in Istanbul. That would give City a historic treble of trophies after winning the Premier League and FA Cup this season. Perhaps only Kylian Mbappe and Vinicius Junior can challenge the Norwegian to the title of the world’s best player in the post-Messi and Ronaldo era.

