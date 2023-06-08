José Ramírez hits 3 homers to power Guardians to 10-3 win over slumping Red Sox

CLEVELAND (AP) — José Ramírez homered in his first three at-bats to power the Cleveland Guardians to a 10-3 win over the Boston Red Sox. Ramírez connected for a solo shot in the first inning off Matt Dermody, belted a two-run shot in the third and added another solo blast in the sixth when the Guardians collected eight straight hits. Ramírez came up a second time in the sixth bidding for a rare four-homer game, but struck out. The four-time All-Star had another chance in the eighth, but grounded to third. There have only been 16 four-homer games in the majors since 1901. The last to do it was Arizona’s J.D. Martinez in 2017.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.