Nebraska’s Johansson, Otabor win NCAA track and field titles

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Nebraska shot putter Axelina Johansson and javelin thrower Rhema Otabor each won individual titles at the NCAA outdoor championships. Johansson and Otabor are the first Husker women to win NCAA titles since Dace Ruskule (discus) in 2006. Johansson won the shot put, reaching 63 feet, 3 1/4 inches. All six of Johansson’s throws topped the 62-foot mark and no one else in the field reached 61 feet. Otabor broke her own school record with a throw of 195-2. She’s the second woman in program history to win a javelin national title, joining Denise Thiemard (1983). Nebraska topped the team standings with 25 points after six of the 21 events have been completed. Texas A&M was second with 14 points, followed by Oregon with 12.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.