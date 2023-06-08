Panthers’ Matthew Tkachuk returns to Stanley Cup Final Game 3 after taking big hit
By STEPHEN WHYNO
AP Hockey Writer
SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — Florida Panthers star Matthew Tkachuk has returned to Game 3 of the Stanley Cup Final. Tkachuk left early in the first period after taking a big hit from Vegas Golden Knights forward Keegan Kolesar. Tkachuk took another shift on a Panthers power play before going down the tunnel and missing the rest of the first period. Tkachuk was back on the bench early in the second. Fans cheered and chanted, “Chucky! Chucky!” when he stepped on the ice for the first time since leaving.