Rays sweep Twins 4-2 to extend win streak to 6 games, now 46-19 on the season
By MARK DIDTLER
Associated Press
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Yonny Chirinos pitched well into the sixth inning, Harold Ramírez homered during a three-run fourth inning, and the MLB-best Tampa Bay Rays completed a three-game sweep by beating the AL Central-leading Minnesota Twins 4-2. Chirinos, recalled from Triple-A Durham before the game, allowed one run and five hits over 5 2/3 innings in his first big-league appearance since April 29. Minnesota’s Bailey Ober retired his first 11 batters before Randy Arozarena walked with two outs in the fourth. Luke Raley then had an RBI triple and Harold Ramírez hit a two-run shot on back-to-back pitches.