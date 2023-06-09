Arcia drives in go-ahead run, Braves beat Nationals 3-2 in another comeback

ATLANTA (AP) — Orlando Arcia broke an eighth-inning tie with an infield single and the Atlanta Braves beat the Washington Nationals 3-2 on Friday night in yet another comeback victory. Trailing 2-1, the Braves rallied against Kyle Finnegan for two runs, one earned, for their sixth consecutive win. The victory came after the Braves overcame deficits of at least three runs in each game of a three-game sweep of the New York Mets. Braves 20-year-old rookie AJ Smith-Shawver did not allow an earned run in 5 1/3 innings in his first major league start. He allowed two unearned runs.

