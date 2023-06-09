Skip to Content
Blue Jackets acquire D Damon Severson from Devils after he signs 8-year deal

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — The Columbus Blue Jackets acquired Damon Severson from the New Jersey Devils on Friday after the veteran defenseman and soon-to-be free agent signed an eight-year, $50 million contract. Blue Jackets general manager Jarmo Kekalainen sent a third-round pick, 80th overall, in this month’s draft to the Devils for Severson, who will be under contract through the 2030-31 NHL season. Severson had 58 goals and 205 assists in 647 career appearances with the Devils. He scored seven game-winning goals and averaged more than 21 minutes of playing time during his nine seasons.

