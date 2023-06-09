Brennan’s double in 14th gives Guardians 10-9 win over Astros

CLEVELAND (AP) — Will Brennan doubled home Tyler Freeman immediately after Freeman’s RBI double in the 14th inning, and the Cleveland Guardians outlasted the Houston Astros 10-9. The Guardians fell behind 4-0 in the second inning and never led until Brennan’s game-ending hit. Cleveland tied it at 5-5, 6-6, 7-7 and 8-8, but Houston pushed back ahead by one run each time. The Astros made it 9-8 in the 14th when Kyle Tucker singled in automatic runner Jose Altuve. Xzavion Curry pitched one inning for the Guardians, who played their major league-high 30th one-run game. Seth Martinez worked the final 3 1/3 innings for the Astros.

