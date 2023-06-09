Florida wins closing relay for second straight NCAA men’s track and field title

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Florida closed with a victory in the 4×400-meter relay Friday night to overtake Arkansas for its second straight NCAA men’s outdoor track and field championship and fourth in seven seasons. The Gators finished in 2 minutes, 57.74 seconds to edge Arizona State, with Ryan Willie anchoring the Gators after finishing second behind teammate Emmanuel Bamidele in the 400. Five points behind Arkansas entering the relay, Florida finished with 57 points, Arkansas was second with 53, followed by Stanford with 44, LSU with 43 and Arizona State with 51. Arkansas with eighth in the relay. Florida jumped up the standings when Bamidele (44.24) and Willie (44.25) placed 1-2 in the 400.

