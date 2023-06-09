Hays leadoff HR, Wells’ sharp pitching carry Orioles past Royals 3-2

BALTIMORE (AP) — Austin Hays homered on the first pitch thrown by Kansas City starter Daniel Lynch, Tyler Wells took a three-hitter into the seventh inning and the Baltimore Orioles beat the struggling Royals 3-2. Gunnar Henderson had three hits, stole two bases and scored a run for the Orioles, who have won two straight for the first time since May 24-25. Coming off a victory at Milwaukee, Baltimore never relinquished the lead Friday night after Hays’ leadoff shot inside the left-field foul pole. Wells allowed two runs and five hits over 6 2/3 innings. It was the seventh loss in eight games for the Royals.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.