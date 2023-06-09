Hoerner backs Stroman in 5th straight winning start, Cubs top Giants 3-2

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Pinch-hitter Nico Hoerner hit a go-ahead two-run single in the seventh to back Marcus Stroman’s fifth straight winning start, and the Chicago Cubs rallied to beat the San Francisco Giants 3-2 to snap a four-game losing streak.Stroman (7-4) has won each time out since a loss at Minnesota on May 14. He allowed two runs on six hits over 6 2/3 innings, struck out five and walked four in his team-leading 14th start of the year. Joc Pederson had four hits for the Giants against his former club.

