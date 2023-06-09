LA Galaxy star “Chicharito” Hernández tears ligament in right knee

CARSON, Calif. (AP) — LA Galaxy forward Javier “Chicharito” Hernández has torn a ligament in his right knee. The Mexican star will have surgery soon, but the injury could end his season. Hernández tore his ACL on a noncontact play in the first half of the Galaxy’s loss to Real Salt Lake in the U.S. Open Cup quarterfinals. Hernández is in his fourth season with the Galaxy. He has two goals in 12 appearances this season after missing several weeks of play with a hamstring injury.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.