Miles Sanders relishing anticipated role as Carolina Panthers’ 3-down back

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Miles Sanders relishes the idea of becoming the Carolina Panthers every down back this season, a role he didn’t always have with the NFC champion Philadelphia Eagles. Certainly not in the Super Bowl. Sanders joined the Panthers as a free agent this offseason, signing a four-year, $25 million contract. The 26-year-old Sanders is coming off his best year as a professional, rushing for 1,269 yards and 11 touchdowns during the 2022 regular season. He added another 132 yards on the ground and two more TDs in Philadelphia’s first two playoff games. Sanders only got seven carries for 16 yards in the Eagles’ 38-35 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs in the Super Bowl.

