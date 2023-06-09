Ogwumike powers Sparks to 77-62 victory over Sky

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Nneka Ogwumike finished with 19 points and 14 rebounds to propel Los Angeles to a 77-62 victory over Chicago. Ogwumike sank half of her 16 shots for the Sparks (4-3), who improved to 3-1 at home. She added five assists. Dearica Hamby pitched in with 16 points, eight rebounds and five steals. Jordin Canada scored 16 with five boards and five assists. Alanna Smith had 19 points, nine rebounds and blocked five shots to pace the Sky (5-4). Elizabeth Williams scored 14 with seven rebounds and four blocks. Kahleah Copper scored 10.

