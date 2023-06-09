Panthers are finding overtime to be the right time in Stanley Cup playoffs

SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — The Florida Panthers all like to argue before overtime on who’s going to score the winning goal. They don’t really care who individually gets that goal, as long as someone in Panthers colors does. Florida is now 7-0 in overtime in these playoffs after Carter Verhaeghe scored to end OT in Game 3 of the Stanley Cup Final on Thursday night. That goal pulled the Panthers within 2-1 of the Vegas Golden Knights in the title series. Game 4 is Saturday at Florida.

