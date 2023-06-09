Teofimo Lopez seeks title in another division, faces 140-pound champ Josh Taylor

NEW YORK (AP) — There was no denying Teofimo Lopez’s talent as he rose to the top of the lightweight division. That fighter, whose right hand could produce a highlight knockdown, hasn’t been around since he moved up in weight. Even Lopez was questioning himself after barely and unimpressively winning his last fight. He still believes he can rule the 140-pound division and will try to prove it Saturday by beating undefeated Josh Taylor, the former undisputed junior welterweight champion, at Madison Square Garden. Taylor, like Lopez, is looking to bounce back from a shaky performance in his last fight.

