Whitlock pitches Red Sox over Yanks 3-2 in rivals’ 1st meeting this year

NEW YORK (AP) — Garrett Whitlock got his second win since replacing Corey Kluber in the Red Sox rotation, Rafael Devers and Kiké Hernández homered, and Boston beat the New York Yankees 3-1 in the first meeting this year of a rivalry cut to 13 games by the new balanced schedule. Gerrit Cole (7-1) lost for the first time this season after going unbeaten in his first 13 starts. Whitlock (3-2) allowed two runs _ one earned _ and seven hits in 6 1/3 innings with six strikeouts and one walk.

